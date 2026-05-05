Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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05.05.2026 15:03:21
Meta, Microsoft purge jobs amid AI build-up
Facebook's parent company said it would slash 10% of its workforce, while Microsoft is offering an early retirement scheme. The cuts come as both tech giants make massive investments in AI.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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