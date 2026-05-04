Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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04.05.2026 14:23:00
Meta AI Capex (Up 7%) Is a Bad Surprise -- Could This Be the Next Metaverse?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) reported earnings on Wednesday, and the news didn't go over well with investors. The company reported some positive results, like a 33% year-over-year increase in quarterly revenue and a 12% year-over-year increase in average price per ad.But there was bad news about costs. The company's ambitions to be a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) are getting more expensive. Meta stock dropped 8.6% on Thursday, the day after the earnings report. The company's shares are down 7% year to date and have underperformed the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index and the S&P 500 index for the past year. Investors aren't buying this company's AI story.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
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02.05.26
|Meta stock might look cheap if it weren’t for Mark Zuckerberg (Financial Times)
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02.05.26
|Meta stock might look cheap if it weren’t for Mark Zuckerberg (Financial Times)
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01.05.26
|S&P 500-Wert Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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30.04.26
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende steigen (finanzen.at)
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30.04.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 beendet die Sitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
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30.04.26
|Meta-Aktie verliert dennoch deutlich: Gewinn und Umsatz legen zu - Erhöhung der KI-Ausgaben verunsichert (finanzen.at)
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30.04.26
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 nachmittags mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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30.04.26
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|04.05.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.05.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.05.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|521,90
|0,00%
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