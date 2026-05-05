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WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

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05.05.2026 12:02:00

Meta and Alphabet Will Spend a Combined $335 Billion This Year. Don't Expect Their ROI to Be the Same.

If artificial intelligence (AI) spending wasn't already at eye-watering levels, it's officially there now. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Meta (NASDAQ: META) recently released their first-quarter financial results, and both said they're increasing their capital expenditures (capex) to a collective $335 billion this year alone.Alphabet will spend up to $190 billion, while Meta will spend up to $145 billion, the companies said.With an AI race currently underway, it's tempting to believe that all the spending is justified and that if investors give the companies enough time, the massive spending will pay off.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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