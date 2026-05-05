Meta Platforms Aktie

Meta Platforms für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

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05.05.2026 09:52:00

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Just Hinted at the Next Big Thing in AI -- and These 3 Stocks Will Likely Profit the Most

What was the big story with Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) first-quarter update? Some might say that it was the company's increased capital expenditures on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Others could vote for Meta's strong revenue and earnings growth. I think, though, that the most important story from Meta's latest investor update with a long-term perspective is something CEO Mark Zuckerberg briefly mentioned. Zuckerberg just hinted at the next big thing in AI. And investors who pay attention to what's happening could profit tremendously.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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