Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
05.05.2026 09:52:00
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Just Hinted at the Next Big Thing in AI -- and These 3 Stocks Will Likely Profit the Most
What was the big story with Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) first-quarter update? Some might say that it was the company's increased capital expenditures on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Others could vote for Meta's strong revenue and earnings growth. I think, though, that the most important story from Meta's latest investor update with a long-term perspective is something CEO Mark Zuckerberg briefly mentioned. Zuckerberg just hinted at the next big thing in AI. And investors who pay attention to what's happening could profit tremendously.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|
02.05.26
|Meta stock might look cheap if it weren’t for Mark Zuckerberg (Financial Times)
|
02.05.26
|Meta stock might look cheap if it weren’t for Mark Zuckerberg (Financial Times)
|
01.05.26
|S&P 500-Wert Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 beendet die Sitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.26
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende steigen (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.26
|Meta-Aktie verliert dennoch deutlich: Gewinn und Umsatz legen zu - Erhöhung der KI-Ausgaben verunsichert (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.26
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.26
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 nachmittags mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)