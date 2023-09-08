|
08.09.2023 01:00:19
Meta Changes Its Tone on the Metaverse
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Hey kids, who wants to learn how to weld?Meta is launching a new series of ads for its VR headsets that take the emphasis off Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse dreams and focus instead on VR headsets as work tools, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. Per the Journal, the campaign will feature people using Meta's VR headsets to help them in sports, medicine, and the most thrilling endeavor of all -- welding.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
