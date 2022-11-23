23.11.2022 23:10:05

Meta Denies Report Of CEO Mark Zuckerberg Resigning In 2023

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has denied a report that says Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg will step down next year.

Meta Platforms Communications Director Andy Stone in a tweet said: "This is false," in response to the story from the news outlet The Leak, that reported Zuckerberg was set to resign in 2023, citing an unnamed insider source.

The report and denial come as Meta struggles financially amid high inflation and a potential recession in the near future.

Earlier this month, Facebook parent Meta Platforms decided to lay off more than 11,000 employees, representing about 13 percent of its global workforce. The reductions are across both Family of Apps and Reality Labs segments.

Zuckerberg said, "At the start of Covid, the world rapidly moved online and the surge of e-commerce led to outsized revenue growth.... I made the decision to significantly increase our investments. Unfortunately, this did not play out the way I expected. Not only has online commerce returned to prior trends, but the macroeconomic downturn, increased competition, and ads signal loss have caused our revenue to be much lower than I'd expected. I got this wrong, and I take responsibility for that."

He also said the company will cut discretionary spending and extend a hiring freeze through the first quarter of next year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen

18.11.22 Meta Platforms Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.11.22 Meta Platforms Buy UBS AG
10.11.22 Meta Platforms Buy UBS AG
09.11.22 Meta Platforms Outperform RBC Capital Markets
27.10.22 Meta Platforms Outperform Credit Suisse Group

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 108,12 0,07% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX legt zu -- DAX fester -- Wall Street-Handel ruht -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt am Donnerstag zu. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert ebenfalls auf grünem Terrain. In den USA wird feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen