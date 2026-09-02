Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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02.09.2026 23:59:49
Meta Disables Cameras On Thousands Of AI Glasses After Privacy Light Tampering
(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has disabled the cameras on thousands of its AI glasses after detecting users tampering with the small indicator lights designed to show when the devices are recording.
The company said a recent software update affected less than one tenth of a percent of all Meta AI glasses sold. Meta has not disclosed total sales since the glasses launched in 2021, but 7 million pairs were sold in 2025 alone, meaning the affected devices could number in the thousands.
The indicator light is intended to alert people nearby when photos or videos are being captured. However, some users have drilled out the LED or covered it with stickers, raising privacy concerns over secret recordings. Meta's latest update closes a loophole that previously allowed users to start recording before covering the light.
Users who physically removed the LED will permanently lose camera functionality, while those who covered the light with a sticker can restore the camera by removing it.
Meta has also stepped up its public messaging around privacy, with CTO Andrew Bosworth describing the glasses as a privacy-focused camera and the company placing billboards in Los Angeles.
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