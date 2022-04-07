|
07.04.2022 14:15:00
Meta Earnings Preview: What Investors Should Know
As volatility rocks the stock market, it may be easy to forget that we're just about to roll into the heat of earnings season. Some companies will start releasing their quarterly reports over the next few weeks, with the end of the month featuring a number of tech giants reporting earnings.One report worth watching this earnings season is Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), which will release its first-quarter results on April 27. With the stock down 34% year to date, investors will look to see if the company's latest performance can reinvigorate interest in the stock.Ahead of Meta's upcoming earnings report, here's an overview of some of the hot topics worth checking on.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
