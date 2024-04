Meta eyes LLM dominance with new Llama 3 models

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp parent Meta has released a new generation of its open source Llama large language model (LLM) in order to garner a bigger pie of the generative AI market by taking on all model providers, including OpenAI, Mistral, Anthropic, and Muk’s xAI.“This next generation of Llama demonstrates state-of-the-art performance on a wide range of industry benchmarks and offers new capabilities, including improved reasoning. We believe these are the best open source models of their class, period,” the company wrote in a blog post, adding that it had set out to build an open source model(s) that is at par with the best performing proprietary models available in the market.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel