Meta Platforms Aktie

Meta Platforms für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

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30.07.2026 05:22:00

Meta Generated $31.9 Billion in Operating Cash Flow Last Quarter and Kept Only $784 Million of It. Here's Where the Rest Went.

Social media giant Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) reported second-quarter results after the market closed Wednesday, and shares fell about 6% in after-hours trading as of this writing.Revenue rose 28% year over year to $60.8 billion, and the advertising business behind it grew on both volume and pricing. The concern, however, sits further down the cash flow statement. Meta generated $31.9 billion in cash from operations during the quarter -- and kept just $784 million of it as free cash flow.Nearly everything else went into the company's build-out of AI (artificial intelligence) infrastructure.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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