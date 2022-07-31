|
31.07.2022 13:10:00
Meta Has Repurchased $14.7 Billion of Its Own Stock This Year -- Should You Buy Too?
Social media titan Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is under siege. The company last week reported its first-ever year-over-year revenue decline in the second quarter of 2022. Its already-widely-used social apps were reporting slowing growth, intense competition from the likes of TikTok, after-effects from Apple's user privacy changes, and economic challenges like a strong U.S. dollar. Together, these headwinds are really adding up.Under the surface, though, Meta remains highly profitable, and management is using that profitability to repurchase lots of stock. About $14.7 billion worth so far in 2022 alone.Should shareholders be buying too?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!