Something Holdings Aktie
ISIN: JP3322960000
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23.10.2026 09:50:01
Meta Is Doing Something It’s Never Done Before. Here’s What It Means for Investors.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is one of the main companies driving the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Though you may know Meta best for its social media apps -- from Instagram to WhatsApp -- the company has expanded its focus in recent years to include AI research and development.
These businesses actually fit well together -- with AI improving and enhancing the apps, users may spend more time on them. As a result, advertisers might buy more ad placement across these platforms. Meanwhile, Meta's AI tools are leading to new revenue streams. But all of this comes with a price. Meta has invested billions of dollars into R&D to achieve its AI goals, and investors haven't always been happy about these levels of spending.
Right now, though, Meta is doing something it's never done before, and this move could help fund its AI projects. Let's find out what all of this means for investors.
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Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|23.10.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.10.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.10.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|574,50
|-0,57%
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