Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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03.07.2026 15:23:00
Meta Is Reportedly Building a Cloud Business to Rival Amazon and Microsoft -- and a Way to Make Its Massive AI Bet Pay Off
For months, the knock on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) hasn't been its business. It has been the bill. When management raised its 2026 capital expenditures guidance in April to a range of $125 billion to $145 billion, shares sank on the news. And heading into Wednesday, the stock was down nearly 15% for the year, sitting well below its 52-week high of $796.25 -- even as the company reported accelerating growth.Then investors got a look at what could become the other side of that spending story. Bloomberg reported Wednesday that Meta is developing plans for a cloud business that would sell access to artificial intelligence (AI) computing power and models, putting the social media company in competition with the cloud units of Amazon and Microsoft. Shares jumped 8.8% to $612.91.The reaction makes sense. But can renting out computing capacity actually change the return math on one of the biggest capital spending programs in corporate history?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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