Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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09.06.2026 04:31:00
Meta Is Reportedly Weighing a Multibillion-Dollar Stock Sale to Fund Its AI Build-Out. Here's What It Could Mean for Shareholders.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) may soon pose a new question to its shareholders. Shares of the social media giant fell roughly 6% on Friday, June 5, after a Financial Times report said the company is weighing a sale of new stock -- potentially tens of billions of dollars' worth -- to help fund its surging investment in artificial intelligence (AI).Meta quickly called the report "pure speculation," noting that it hasn't hired banks and continues to explore flexible ways to raise money. So, this is a possibility, not a plan. But it's one worth taking seriously, arriving just days after rival Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) priced a roughly $85 billion equity raise to fund its own AI ambitions.The question for shareholders is less about whether Meta can fund its plans than about how it chooses to -- and selling new shares would be a very different lever than the ones it has used so far.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
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08.06.26
|Landgericht Frankfurt verhängt Ordnungsgeld gegen Facebook-Konzern Meta (dpa-AFX)
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05.06.26
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Bericht über Kapitalerhöhung verstärkt Gewinnmitnahmen bei Meta (dpa-AFX)
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05.06.26
|Meta weighs big equity raising after blockbuster Google deal (Financial Times)
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05.06.26
|S&P 500-Titel Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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03.06.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 schwächelt schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
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03.06.26
|Meta-Aktie in Grün: EU-Gericht erklärt Messenger-Einstufung für gültig (dpa-AFX)
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03.06.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
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03.06.26
|Meta bets on AI agents to unlock WhatsApp revenues (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|01.06.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.06.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.05.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|01.06.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.06.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.05.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|01.06.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.06.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.05.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|507,40
|-1,59%
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