Meta Is Serious About Improving Efficiency: Here's How

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As ugly as it may sound, head count reduction seems to be the new trend in big tech.Many of these companies experienced unparalleled demand during the peak of the pandemic, and revenue, margins, and profits were steadily setting records. Companies subsequently reinvested these profits into new, non-core initiatives and increased marketing campaigns. As a result, they also hired more people.Three years later, business finally seems to be normalizing. Growth is slowing down, demand is decreasing, and economists are ringing the alarm bell on inflation and potential recession. We're left with executives admitting that hiring got ahead of itself, and head count ballooned to unsustainable levels. Now the prudent choice for businesses is to scale back.Continue reading