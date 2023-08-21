|
21.08.2023 20:17:58
Meta Is Throwing Gas on the Flames in Feud With Elon Musk With Its Latest Move -- Is the Stock a Buy?
After launching the app-based version of its Threads platform in July, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is now gearing up to debut the browser-based version of the social media service. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the new version of the service could be ready to debut as soon as next week. Of course, it's not the only player in the microblogging space. Threads has primarily been positioned as a competitor to Elon Musk's X platform, which was known as Twitter prior to its recent name change. Should investors be buying up Meta stock as the company readies its next big push for the Threads platform?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!