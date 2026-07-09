Meta Platforms Aktie

Meta Platforms für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

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09.07.2026 15:00:00

Meta Just Delivered Big News. Why Did the Stock Fall Anyway?

In this video, I will cover a major update from Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and explain why the market's reaction may be sending the wrong signal to investors. Watch the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were from the trading day of July. 8, 2026. The video was published on July. 8, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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