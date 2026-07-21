Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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21.07.2026 21:55:00
Meta Just Got a Major Boost From Zuckerberg, and Investors Should Take Notice
Due to Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) plans to spend massive sums on artificial intelligence infrastructure, its shares have fallen substantially from the 52-week high of $796.25 they reached last August. But the stock's trajectory has changed in recent days, edging up past $600.The catalyst for Wall Street's renewed optimism is Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's plan to turn the company's expensive AI infrastructure into a cloud computing business that sells access to its artificial intelligence models. This will provide it with a new revenue stream and diversify Meta beyond its advertising-fueled social media foundation.That new direction could become a key sales driver, as it has been for other tech titans that pursued cloud computing, such as Amazon, Microsoft, and notably, Meta's chief rival in digital advertising, Google parent Alphabet. But is Meta joining this cadre too late, or does its AI opportunity change the dynamics of its investment thesis? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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