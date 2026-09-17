Meta Just Launched a New Subscription Business Built Entirely Around AI. Here's Why It Could Be a Game-Changer.

Last month, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled a 6,500-word manifesto outlining his vision of free artificial intelligence agents, and global access to AI -- with options for people willing to pay more for extra features or computing power.

Now this week, we're learning a little bit more about what Zuckerberg thinks that should look like.

Meta introduced a new subscription service, Meta One, that provides expanded AI usage and other premium features across Meta's family of apps, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Continue reading