Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
20.02.2026 03:10:00
Meta Just Made a Striking Move. And It's Excellent News for Nvidia.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has been one of the most noteworthy names in the artificial intelligence (AI) space over the past couple of years. The company, known for its social media apps, has spoken of its intentions to pursue AI and even bring superintelligence to people around the world. As part of this, Meta has been spending billions of dollars to build out data centers, create large language models, and offer AI features to app users and its advertising customers.What's the relationship between Meta and AI chip leader Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA)? Meta is one of Nvidia's biggest customers, buying the tech giant's graphics processing units (GPUs) to power key tasks such as the training of its AI models. Though Meta is a significant Nvidia customer, the company has also turned to rival chip designer Advanced Micro Devices in the past, and Meta even makes its own chips.Meta isn't alone. Some of Nvidia's other customers -- Amazon, for example -- operate in the same way: They seek chips from a variety of sources. And this has prompted investors to worry that Nvidia eventually may lose market share. But, in recent days, Meta made a striking move, and it's excellent news for Nvidia. Let's check it out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!