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WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

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28.10.2026 21:37:02

Meta Just Priced a Stock Sale at $625 a Share. I'd Consider Buying at the Same Price.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) just asked investors for lots of money. The social media giant priced 40 million Class A shares at $625 apiece on Oct. 26, a $25 billion sale. It also priced 250 million depositary shares of mandatory convertible preferred stock at $50 each, worth another $12.5 billion.

All told, Meta is raising about $37.5 billion in new equity, after spending $26.2 billion buying back its own stock in 2025. And the stock trades near $625 as I write this, over 20% below its all-time closing high of $790, set in August 2025.

But is the cost of all the new shares worth what the money buys? I think the cost is lower than the $37.5 billion number makes it look.

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