Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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28.10.2026 21:37:02
Meta Just Priced a Stock Sale at $625 a Share. I'd Consider Buying at the Same Price.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) just asked investors for lots of money. The social media giant priced 40 million Class A shares at $625 apiece on Oct. 26, a $25 billion sale. It also priced 250 million depositary shares of mandatory convertible preferred stock at $50 each, worth another $12.5 billion.
All told, Meta is raising about $37.5 billion in new equity, after spending $26.2 billion buying back its own stock in 2025. And the stock trades near $625 as I write this, over 20% below its all-time closing high of $790, set in August 2025.
But is the cost of all the new shares worth what the money buys? I think the cost is lower than the $37.5 billion number makes it look.
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29.10.26
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|Anthropic, Meta and the K-shaped company (Financial Times)
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27.10.26
|Anthropic, Meta and the K-shaped company (Financial Times)
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27.10.26
|Anthropic, SpaceX, Tesla, Meta, SAP, Netflix - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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27.10.26
|Anthropic, SpaceX, Tesla, Meta, SAP, Netflix - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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27.10.26
|dailyAktien: Meta Platforms – Anzeichen für eine Stabilisierung (NewsTool)
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27.10.26
|dailyAktien: Meta Platforms – Anzeichen für eine Stabilisierung (NewsTool)
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26.10.26
|ROUNDUP 2: Meta plant Aktienverkäufe für knapp 100 Milliarden US-Dollar (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|26.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.10.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|26.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.10.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|26.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.10.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|550,20
|-0,69%