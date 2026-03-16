Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
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16.03.2026 16:55:04
Meta Just Signed a $27 Billion Artificial Intelligence (AI) Deal With This Under-the-Radar Stock. Is Nebius a Buy for 2026?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) kicked off the week with a bang. In a press release that dropped Monday morning, the social media and artificial intelligence (AI) specialist announced a massive five-year AI infrastructure agreement with neocloud provider Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS). Under the terms of the deal, Nebius will provide Meta with $12 billion of dedicated processing capacity, leveraging the "first large-scale deployments of the Nvidia Vera Rubin platform." Nebius will begin delivering this capacity in early 2027.The deal goes further. Over the next five years, Meta has agreed to purchase additional compute capacity from Nebius as it comes online, for an additional $15 billion, bringing the total value of the contract to $27 billion.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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