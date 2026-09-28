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28.09.2026 15:27:37

Meta Launches Enterprise Platform, Names Chirantan Desai As Chief Officer

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) announced Monday the launch of Meta Enterprise Platform, a new business pillar designed to help organizations leverage AI for growth and transformation.

The social media and technology company, which serves billions of people globally, appointed Chirantan Desai as Chief Enterprise Platform Officer, effective immediately.

Desai will report directly to Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The appointment marks a significant expansion of Meta's focus on enterprise customers. Desai brings extensive experience in building full-stack software solutions, with particular expertise in AI, infrastructure, business applications, and security.

Most recently, Desai served as President and CEO of MongoDB, a database software company. Prior to that role, he led product and engineering at Cloudflare, a web infrastructure and security firm. Desai also spent nearly eight years at ServiceNow, including a tenure as President and Chief Operating Officer.

Meta Enterprise Platform will leverage the company's core strengths in advanced AI models, leading agents, and large-scale infrastructure. The platform will initially make available Meta's full technology stack to businesses and developers, including the Muse agent, Meta Business Agent, Muse API, and Muse Code. These tools are intended to help organizations scale and transform their operations.

According to Zuckerberg, Meta already helps hundreds of millions of businesses reach customers through its existing platforms. The new enterprise platform represents an extension of this capability into AI-driven business solutions.

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