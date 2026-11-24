(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) said it has launched its personal AI agent, Muse, in the UK, offering users an assistant that can handle everyday tasks, manage plans and work across connected apps and websites.

Powered by Muse Spark, the first AI model from Meta Superintelligence Labs, Muse can help users with tasks such as shopping, travel bookings, email management and calendar scheduling. It can also develop personalized plans, fill out online forms, track refunds and create tools such as dashboards, itineraries and study guides.

The company said Muse can continue working on tasks even after users close the app, returning when it needs approval or when there are important updates. Users retain control over the apps and services Muse can access, and must approve important actions such as sending emails or making purchases.

Muse is available to users aged 18 and above in the UK through iOS, Android, its website and WhatsApp. The service is free for most everyday tasks, with subscription plans available for users seeking additional capabilities.

Meta said it is partnering with several global and UK brands, including Spotify, OpenTable, Marks & Spencer, Currys, Ocado Retail, Trainline, Sainsbury's, ASOS and easyJet, to expand Muse's capabilities. PayPal integration is also planned.

The company added that conversations with Muse and data stored in its dedicated cloud-based virtual computer are not shared with Meta's advertising systems. Users can also choose whether their interactions are used to train and improve Meta's AI.

In overnight trading on the Nasdaq, Meta shares rose about 1% after closing at $597.60 on Monday.