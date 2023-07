Meta lets loose second generation of Llama AI models

Facebook-parent Meta has opened up access to Llama 2, the second generation of its Llama family of open source large language models (LLMs).These models can be accessed via generative AI services providers such as Microsoft, AWS and Hugging Face among others, and are available under a new license that permits commercial use. “We’re now ready to open source the next version of Llama 2 and are making it available free of charge for research and commercial use. We’re including model weights and starting code for the pretrained model and conversational fine-tuned versions too,” Meta wrote in a blog post.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel