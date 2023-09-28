|
28.09.2023 18:00:11
Meta may use AI to Build its Metaverse
Meta is tired of building the metaverse. It may give the task to AI instead. The company filed a wide-ranging patent application for "AI curation and customization" of extended reality environments. This filing goes into several ways this could work in practice, but at its core, the system uses AI to let users build their own extended reality objects, no technical design experience necessary.
