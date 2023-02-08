Meta Needs Teenagers To Save The Metaverse

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Zuck believes the children are our future -- and the metaverse's.A memo obtained by The Wall Street Journal shows Meta is planning to throw the age gate wide open on its metaverse app Horizon Worlds and allow teenagers 13 and up to use the service, which until now was only available to people over the age of 18. The move echoes previous haphazard attempts by Meta to win the younger generation over to its social media products, whose user bases are aging Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade-style as time... TikToks away.