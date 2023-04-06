Meta open-sources ‘significantly faster’ build system

Facebook parent company Meta has released its Buck2 build system under the MIT open source license. Written in Rust and designed to make the build experience faster and more efficient, Buck2 is being used by thousands of developers at Meta and performing millions of builds per day, the company said.Open-sourced on April 6 as a faster successor to the Buck1 build system, Buck2 can be accessed from GitHub or from the Buck2 website. The system is capable of building software written in any language, and it can build software written in many languages simultaneously. For example, if developers have a Python binary that imports a Rust library that depends on an OCaml library that depends on a C file, Buck2 can help, Meta said.To read this article in full, please click here