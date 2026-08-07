Meta Ordered To Pay $567 Mln More In New Mexico Child Safety Case

(RTTNews) - A New Mexico judge has ordered Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) pay an additional $567 million over allegations that its social media platforms exposed children to harmful content, sexual exploitation and addictive patterns, bringing the total fines in the case to $942 million.

Judge Bryan Biedscheid said Meta's platforms had caused significant harm to children in New Mexico and described the company as a "public nuisance." The ruling compared Meta to a factory, with advertising and content as its products and the psychological harm and sexual exploitation of children as pollution that must be addressed.

The court also ordered Meta to make changes to how its platforms operate in the state. The company must remove Like counts for users under 18 unless a parent or guardian approves them, restrict recommendations connecting adults with minors, and prevent adults from messaging underage users. Children under 18 must also be prevented from sending or receiving nudity.

Meta was further ordered to pause push notifications for underage users between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., as well as during school hours on weekdays, and limit their combined use of Instagram and Facebook to 90 hours a month, or about three hours a day.

Of the $567 million, $420 million will go towards treating harms allegedly caused by Meta's platforms through clinical and behavioural health programmes and professionals. Additional funds will support awareness and prevention efforts, including training for teachers and health professionals.

Meta said it disagreed with the ruling and would appeal. The company maintained that it works to protect people on its platforms and said it remained confident in its record of protecting teenagers online.

The ruling adds to Meta's growing legal challenges over child safety in the US. The company has also faced thousands of lawsuits and recently lost a case in Los Angeles involving allegations that its platforms were designed to create addictive patterns.