Meta Platforms Aktie

Meta Platforms für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.01.2026 22:48:55

Meta Pauses Global Rollout Of $799 Ray-Ban Display Glasses As U.S. Demand Outstrips Supply

(RTTNews) - Meta (META) has postponed the international launch of its Ray-Ban Display AI glasses, citing limited inventories and unexpectedly strong demand in the United States.

The company said interest since the product's debut last fall has pushed waitlists well into 2026, forcing it to halt planned early-year rollouts in the U.K., France, Italy, and Canada while it prioritises U.S. orders and reassesses overseas availability.

The $799 glasses, unveiled by CEO Mark Zuckerberg in September, are Meta's first consumer-ready AI eyewear. They allow users to view content and respond to messages and are operated through a neural wristband.

Meta has been working with EssilorLuxottica, Ray-Ban's parent, since 2019 and renewed the partnership last year, with the eyewear group already reporting revenue benefits from the collaboration.

The delay comes as competition heats up in the smart-glasses space, with Alphabet backing a partnership with Warby Parker and reports that OpenAI is exploring similar hardware with Apple.

META currently trades at $659.43, or 0.1% higher on the NasdaqGS.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

mehr Analysen
12.12.25 Meta Platforms Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.12.25 Meta Platforms Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.12.25 Meta Platforms Outperform RBC Capital Markets
04.11.25 Meta Platforms Kaufen DZ BANK
30.10.25 Meta Platforms Buy UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 553,00 -2,07% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX tiefer -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert zu Verlusten, während der deutsche Leitindex kaum vom Fleck kommt. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen