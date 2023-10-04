04.10.2023 00:00:15

Meta Plans an Ad-Free Subscription Service in the EU

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Welcome to the era of social media paywalls. We thought the old business model of selling our data to Russian agents and extremist groups was solid, but maybe it's not panning out anymore.The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that Meta plans to roll out a paid-for subscription version of Instagram and Facebook in Europe without the invasive, incongruous, sometimes downright disturbing targeted ads that have made the company into the behemoth it is today. Meta's motivation doesn't appear to be specifically business-related, but rather a way to get European Union regulators off its case.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen

02.10.23 Meta Platforms Outperform RBC Capital Markets
26.09.23 Meta Platforms Outperform RBC Capital Markets
18.08.23 Meta Platforms Outperform RBC Capital Markets
27.07.23 Meta Platforms Outperform Credit Suisse Group
27.07.23 Meta Platforms Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

A&D Co Ltd 1 641,00 -2,32% A&D Co Ltd
Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 287,25 -0,69% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Anleihen, Dollar, Zinsen und Inflation im Fokus: ATX schließt in Rot -- US-Börsen letztlich verlustreich -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen gehen mit herben Abschlägen aus dem Hande
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt übernahmen am Dienstag die Bären das Ruder. In Deutschland wurde trotz Feiertag gehandelt - es ging bergab. An der Wall Street gaben die Indizes nach. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen deutliche Abschläge aus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen