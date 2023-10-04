|
04.10.2023 00:00:15
Meta Plans an Ad-Free Subscription Service in the EU
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Welcome to the era of social media paywalls. We thought the old business model of selling our data to Russian agents and extremist groups was solid, but maybe it's not panning out anymore.The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that Meta plans to roll out a paid-for subscription version of Instagram and Facebook in Europe without the invasive, incongruous, sometimes downright disturbing targeted ads that have made the company into the behemoth it is today. Meta's motivation doesn't appear to be specifically business-related, but rather a way to get European Union regulators off its case.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen
|02.10.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.09.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.08.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.07.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.10.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.09.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.08.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.07.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.10.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.09.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.08.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.07.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.05.22
|Meta Platforms Hold
|HSBC
|02.02.23
|Meta Platforms Halten
|DZ BANK
|27.10.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.07.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.06.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|A&D Co Ltd
|1 641,00
|-2,32%
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|287,25
|-0,69%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnleihen, Dollar, Zinsen und Inflation im Fokus: ATX schließt in Rot -- US-Börsen letztlich verlustreich -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen gehen mit herben Abschlägen aus dem Hande
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt übernahmen am Dienstag die Bären das Ruder. In Deutschland wurde trotz Feiertag gehandelt - es ging bergab. An der Wall Street gaben die Indizes nach. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen deutliche Abschläge aus.