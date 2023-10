Meta Plans an Ad-Free Subscription Service in the EU

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Welcome to the era of social media paywalls. We thought the old business model of selling our data to Russian agents and extremist groups was solid, but maybe it's not panning out anymore.The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that Meta plans to roll out a paid-for subscription version of Instagram and Facebook in Europe without the invasive, incongruous, sometimes downright disturbing targeted ads that have made the company into the behemoth it is today. Meta's motivation doesn't appear to be specifically business-related, but rather a way to get European Union regulators off its case.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel