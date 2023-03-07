|
07.03.2023 04:12:08
Meta plans thousands more layoffs as soon as this week
META Platforms, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, is planning a fresh round of layoffs and will cut thousands of employees as soon as this week, according to people familiar with the matter.
