Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
26.10.2026 22:37:22
Meta Plans To Raise Up To $95 Bln To Fund AI Expansion
(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms Inc. (META) plans to raise up to $95 billion in its largest-ever equity fundraising as the Facebook parent ramps up spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure.
The company launched public offerings worth about $35 billion in common and preferred stock and plans a separate at-the-market share sale program of up to $60 billion. The larger program is expected to begin after Meta's new nonvoting Class C shares start trading in the first quarter of 2027.
Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom have expressed interest in investing up to a combined $5 billion in Meta's Class A shares. Meta shares fell about 1.4 percent in morning trading.
Meta has committed about $825 billion in future spending, largely for data centers, AI infrastructure and cloud computing. The company recorded negative free cash flow of $2.12 billion in the third quarter, compared with positive free cash flow of $10.63 billion a year earlier.
Meta recently raised the lower end of its 2026 capital expenditure forecast, putting the range at $135 billion to $145 billion.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|16:28
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.10.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|16:28
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.10.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|16:28
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.10.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|567,10
|-1,29%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBilanzsaison im Blick: ATX in der Feiertagspause -- DAX schließt höher -- Wall Street geht stärker in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt blieb am Montag geschlossen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt legte derweil zu. Die Wall Street zeigte sich positiv. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart in verschiedene Richtungen.