Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
02.02.2026 08:53:00
Meta Platform Shares Jump on Strong Outlook. Can the Stock's Momentum Continue?
Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) surged after the social media company reported strong Q4 results that easily surpassed analyst estimates and issued upbeat guidance. Going into its report, the stock was basically flat over the past year.With the stock gaining some momentum, let's take a closer look at its report and guidance to see if Meta's stock is a buy.Investors have been worried about Meta's capital expenditures (capex). However, the company did not back down, upping it to a range of $115 billion to $135 billion for 2026. That's a big jump from the already hefty $72.2 billion it spent in 2025. The funds will mostly be directed toward its artificial intelligence (AI) efforts. However, it did say that losses at its Reality Labs division will be similar to those in 2025 and should peak this year. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|596,00
|-1,39%