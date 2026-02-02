Meta Platforms Aktie

Meta Platforms für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

02.02.2026 08:53:00

Meta Platform Shares Jump on Strong Outlook. Can the Stock's Momentum Continue?

Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) surged after the social media company reported strong Q4 results that easily surpassed analyst estimates and issued upbeat guidance. Going into its report, the stock was basically flat over the past year.With the stock gaining some momentum, let's take a closer look at its report and guidance to see if Meta's stock is a buy.Investors have been worried about Meta's capital expenditures (capex). However, the company did not back down, upping it to a range of $115 billion to $135 billion for 2026. That's a big jump from the already hefty $72.2 billion it spent in 2025. The funds will mostly be directed toward its artificial intelligence (AI) efforts. However, it did say that losses at its Reality Labs division will be similar to those in 2025 and should peak this year. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

29.01.26 Meta Platforms Kaufen DZ BANK
29.01.26 Meta Platforms Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.01.26 Meta Platforms Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
29.01.26 Meta Platforms Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.01.26 Meta Platforms Buy UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 596,00 -1,39% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

