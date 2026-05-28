Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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28.05.2026 18:45:00
Meta Platforms: A Stock to Avoid or a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity?
Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) have fallen nearly 23% from their peak last August. The culprit: Meta's growing AI spending.The stock plunged when management warned of a significant increase in capital expenditures (capex) in its third-quarter earnings release last fall. It has continued to languish as management increased its guidance, saying it could spend between $125 billion and $145 billion on building new AI data centers this year.The question investors now face is whether those fears are overblown and the stock is undervalued, or if AI spending will weigh down profits indefinitely with minimal return on invested capital.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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