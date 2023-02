Meta Platforms: A Top Artificial Intelligence Stock That No One Talks About

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One company people often forget is an AI-first, or artificial intelligence-first, company is Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), as it is associated more with the metaverse. However, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg consistently highlights on the company's earnings calls that AI is one of two technological waves driving its product roadmap.People don't often perceive Meta as an AI-first company because it lacks highly publicized demonstrations of AI, like Alphabet's Deepmind AlphaGo project, the first computer program to defeat a professional human Go player; or OpenAI's ChatGPT release, a much-hyped AI chatbot system.Despite a lack of a much-ballyhooed public demonstration of its AI prowess, investors should look at Meta Platforms when it comes time to invest in one of the industry's top AI companies. Here's why.Continue reading