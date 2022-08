Meta Platforms: Bull vs. Bear

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are down 50% year to date. The parent company of Facebook and Instagram has endured numerous challenges in 2022, ranging from macroeconomic headwinds to insults from the Kardashians. What's more, this year's perfect storm shows little sign of fading; some think it's only the start. So what are investors to do? Let's have a look at the bear and bull case for Meta and see what's really happening at the world's largest social network.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading