02.06.2022 16:30:00
Meta Platforms: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) is the world's largest social networking company, with brands such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp in its arsenal. The company is consistently at the forefront of innovation, and its enormous size hasn't stopped it from quickly adapting to compete with newer platforms. But that has caused Meta some headaches recently. Investors have taken issue with the company's sizable investment in a new technology: A collection of virtual worlds known as the metaverse. At a time when the Nasdaq-100 technology index is trading in a bear market, investors like to see capital preservation, not excessive cash burn. It's partly the reason for Meta stock's 50% decline from its all-time high. To make matters more challenging, Sheryl Sandberg, the company's chief operating officer of 14 years, announced Wednesday that she'll be stepping down from her high-profile role in the fall -- although she will remain on the board of directors. So is Meta stock a buy, sell, or hold right now?Continue reading
|12.05.22
|Meta Platforms Hold
|HSBC
|28.04.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|28.04.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.04.22
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
