10.03.2022 13:50:00
Meta Platforms' 3 Biggest Challenges In 2022
Investors are starting to think of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) as a value stock, and there are reasons that analysis makes some sense. After falling more than 50% from its high, Meta stock trades for value-like price-to-earnings and price-to-free cash flow multiples. But under the surface, there are some real challenges facing Meta. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has fundamentally changed Meta's advertising business, competitors are stronger than ever, and the metaverse is anything but a sure bet for the company. These three challenges make this a more risky stock than it seems on the surface. Let's take a closer look at these three challenges to Meta Platform's future performance.FB data by YChartsContinue reading
