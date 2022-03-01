|
01.03.2022 02:45:00
Meta Platforms and Spotify Give Investors a Lot to Chew On
This is one of those times when almost no company is going to get the benefit of the doubt from Wall Street and investors in general. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) are two timely examples. Meta Platforms faces headwinds in the form of inflation, its own investments, and Apple's new iOS privacy changes. Spotify is showing growth, but guidance has unsettled some investors and the latest controversy involving podcast host Joe Rogan isn't helping matters. Motley Fool analyst Tim Beyers analyzes both companies and discusses the very public roles that CEOs Mark Zuckerberg and Daniel Ek are taking as their companies deal with varying challenges.Plus, Motley Fool analyst Dylan Lewis and Motley Fool contributor Brian Feroldi do a deep dive on Digitalocean, a cloud company some are comparing to a young Shopify.To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. To get started investing, check out our quick-start guide to investing in stocks. A full transcript follows the video.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
