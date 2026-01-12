Meta Platforms Aktie

WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

12.01.2026 17:37:05

Meta Platforms Appoints Dina Powell McCormick As President And Vice Chairman

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), Monday announced the appointment of Dina Powell McCormick as the company's President and Vice Chairman.

She has experience of over 25 years working at the highest levels of global finance, national security, and economic development.

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg expects McCormick's experience in global finance along with her deep connections around the world to help Meta's next phase of growth.

Currently, META is trading at $647.88, down 0.79 percent on the Nasdaq.

