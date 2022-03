Meta Platforms Can Learn 3 Lessons From Qualcomm in Its Battle With Apple

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) has been crushed by Apple . The company said iOS user-privacy changes could reduce its revenue by about $10 billion in 2022 (about 8.5% of 2021 revenue). That news has sent Meta stock down some 40% since CEO Mark Zuckerberg and company released their final 2021 earnings update. Meta isn't the first company that has been squeezed by Apple, and it won't be the last. Other mega-corporations that have been hit when Apple has flexed its muscles in the past include chip-design giant Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM).But as Qualcomm has demonstrated in recent years, a little stress can make for a better long-term business. Meta could emerge a much stronger company in a couple of years thanks to Apple, too. Here are three lessons Meta shareholders can learn from Qualcomm.Continue reading