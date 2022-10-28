|
28.10.2022 13:00:00
Meta Platforms Earnings Crash: Buy the Dip or Value Trap?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is down more than 70% over the past year, and spending on Reality Labs is costing it billions, even as its advertising business continues to show weakness. But is the sell-off overdone? Has Meta Platforms become a deep value play? In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall takes a closer look at the results, examines the company's prospects, and applies a little analysis to help figure out whether Meta is worth buying today. *Stock prices used were the morning prices of Oct. 27, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 27, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

