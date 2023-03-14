|
Meta Platforms' Focus on Efficiency Includes Another Huge Round of Layoffs in 2023
Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), previously dubbed 2023 the "year of efficiency." On March 14, Zuckerberg released an official company news article, updating employees on what exactly efficiency will look like going forward. And for about 10,000 of its workers, it's not good news.According to Zuckerberg, Meta Platforms will look to let go of about 10,000 of its employees before the end of the year. This move has implications for shareholders. But it also introduces a hefty dose of uncertainty with the business, as I'll explain.In November, Meta Platforms laid off 11,000 of its employees, which was about 13% of its total employee base at the time. Now, it's laying off 10,000 more and it's also eliminating about 5,000 open positions at the company.Continue reading
