|
01.04.2024 19:00:00
Meta Platforms Has Spent $46 Billion on the Metaverse Since 2021, But It's Spending Twice As Much on This 1 Thing
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has invested a huge sum of cash into developing its virtual and augmented reality technology and the software and social platforms to support its hardware. Unfortunately, the business doesn't have much to show for it so far.Reality Labs, the division of Meta housing its metaverse technology, generated a total of $6.3 billion in revenue over the past three years. That's resulted in an operating loss of $40 billion. And management expects 2024's operating loss to exceed the $16 billion it lost last year. That's a phenomenally large bet on the future of computing.While Meta Platforms' detractors decry the amount of spending Mark Zuckerberg and his team are putting into developing virtual and augmented reality platforms, investors shouldn't overlook the fact that it's spent about twice as much on something else entirely over the past three years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten
|
29.03.24
|S&P 500-Titel Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
25.03.24
|ROUNDUP: EU-Kommission eröffnet Verfahren gegen Apple, Meta und Alphabet (dpa-AFX)
|
25.03.24
|EU leitet Verfahren gegen Apple, Meta und Google ein (Dow Jones)
|
25.03.24
|EU probes Apple, Meta and Alphabet under landmark new law (Financial Times)
|
25.03.24
|China’s answer to Instagram makes first profit (Financial Times)
|
24.03.24
|Thiel, Bezos and Zuckerberg join parade of insiders selling tech stocks (Financial Times)
|
18.03.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
18.03.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 mittags in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)