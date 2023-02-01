01.02.2023 22:18:42

Meta Platforms, Inc. Q4 Income Declines, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $4.65 billion, or $1.78 per share. This compares with $10.29 billion, or $3.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.5% to $32.17 billion from $33.67 billion last year.

Meta Platforms, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $4.65 Bln. vs. $10.29 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.78 vs. $3.67 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.22 -Revenue (Q4): $32.17 Bln vs. $33.67 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen

02.02.23 Meta Platforms Buy UBS AG
02.02.23 Meta Platforms Buy Deutsche Bank AG
02.02.23 Meta Platforms Outperform Credit Suisse Group
02.02.23 Meta Platforms Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.02.23 Meta Platforms Halten DZ BANK

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 175,10 1,66% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX letztlich unter Druck -- DAX vorm Wochenende schwach -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab vor dem Wochenende nun doch deutlich nach, und auch der deutsche Leitindex musste im Freitagshandel Verluste hinnehmen. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Asien waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen