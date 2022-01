Meta Platforms Is Bullish on Nvidia's Technology

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's video focuses on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and its recent supercomputer AI Research SuperCluster (RSC), powered by Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Meta Platforms believes its supercomputer will be the fastest online after adding final components later this year. Here are some highlights from the video. Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis. *Stock prices used were the premarket prices of Jan. 25, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 25, 2022. Continue reading