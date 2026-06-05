Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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05.06.2026 11:30:00
Meta Platforms Is Down 21% From Its All-Time High: Here's What History Says Will Happen Next
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has faced several challenges over the past 12 months. Investors aren't convinced that the company's significant capex spending will pay off, and although its financial results have been strong, they often weren't quite impressive enough to assuage those fears. Further, during the company's first quarter, it posted a sequential decline in daily active users across its website and apps. Meta's stock is down 4% this year, and the company has dipped 21% since the all-time high it hit late last year, as of writing.However, this isn't the first time Meta's shares have dropped significantly on perceived weakness. And the way the company has responded in the past can give us a clue about what might come next. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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