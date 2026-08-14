Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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14.08.2026 15:30:00
Meta Platforms Is Down 27% From Its Most Recent High. History Says This Could Happen Next
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has had a challenging past 12 months. The company is dealing with legal and regulatory issues, and its financial results have been mixed, with significant artificial intelligence (AI)-related spending harming margins, profits, and free cash flow. The tech leader is down about 27% from its most recent high. Will Meta Platforms continue sinking, or has the company bottomed out and is gearing up for a rebound? Perhaps looking at past significant stock market declines can give us a clue. Image source: The Motley Fool.Let's start with last year. Between mid-February and early April of 2025, Meta's stock declined by about 31%, partly due to macroeconomic concerns. It did not take the stock too long to recover. Meta had climbed back to brand-new highs by August 2025. So, buying the stock after it had lost significant value would have been a great idea.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|03.08.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|509,90
|-1,14%
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