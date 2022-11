Meta Platforms Is Near a 52-Week Low. Is It a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) reported third-quarter earnings on Oct. 26, and the stock tanked by more than 24% on the news. So far this year, shares are down 67%, much steeper than the S&P 500's decline of 17.5% in the same time frame.Investors were disappointed by a major earnings miss in the third quarter and the social media company's guidance for revenue to decline for the fourth quarter amid weak advertising and surging expenses for fiscal 2023.Continue reading